Prosecutors seek to bring 2 to trial in Portage High student's 2019 slaying

CROWN POINT — Prosecutors want to bring two men to trial at the same time on charges alleging they murdered a Portage High School student in 2019 while attempting to rob her boyfriend.

Elrice L. Williams, 27, of Park Forest, and Joe C. Pittman Jr., 28, of Chicago, were among four people charged in connection with the shooting death of 18-year-old Alayna Ortiz on Jan. 9, 2019, outside the Park West Apartments complex in Griffith.

Ortiz was not the intended target, police said.

Co-defendants Giovante M. Galloway, 23, and Juarez E. Rogers, 51, of Park Forest, each pleaded guilty to attempted armed robbery and burglary charges and could face three to 22 years in prison.

Both men have agreed they will not be sentenced until their co-defendants' cases are resolved, Lake Criminal Court records show.

Lake County prosecutors are seeking to bring both Williams and Pittman to trial starting June 21.

The allegations against the men are part of a "common scheme or plan" and are "so closely connected" it would be difficult to separate proof of one charge from the others, Lake County Supervisory Deputy Prosecutors Eric Randall and Robert Persin wrote.