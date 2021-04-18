Prosecutors seek to join man's attempted murder, escape cases for trial

CROWN POINT — Lake County prosecutors are seeking to bring a Gary man to trial in three cases alleging he shot a couple in 2017, shot a relative of one of the first witnesses in 2019 and removed an GPS-equipped ankle bracelet.
Jarod D. Johnson, 25, was acquitted last month of a federal kidnapping charge in the alleged 2019 abduction and shooting.
Johnson's mother, Patricia Carrington, and brother Jaron Johnson, each pleaded guilty to the kidnapping during separate hearings earlier this year in U.S. District Court in Hammond.
Carrington is scheduled for sentencing July 9, while Jaron Johnson's sentencing was scheduled for June 25.
Lake County prosecutors filed new charges Monday against Jarod Johnson, alleging he attempted to murder the woman April 14, 2019, in an attempt to learn the location of the other woman he's accused of shooting in 2017.
Lake Criminal Court Salvador Vasquez affirmed Johnson's not guilty pleas in the new case to charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon, battery resulting in serious bodily injury and intimidation.
Johnson also is facing an enhancement for use of a firearm on three of the counts, which could each add five to 20 years to his possible sentence if convicted.
Johnson also has pleaded not guilty to two counts of attempted murder, seven counts of battery and a firearm enhancement in the 2017 shooting and to felony escape and theft charges alleging he failed to recharge and removed a GPS-equipped ankle bracelet he was wearing just before the April 2019 shooting.
The monitor was never recovered, according to court records.
Johnson was scheduled to stand trial on charges linked to the 2017 shooting the morning after the 2019 shooting, but his trial was vacated following his arrest.
Johnson's latest charges allege he, his mother and brother pulled up April 14, 2019, as the woman was walking home from work along Ridge Road in Gary and forced her into their car.
Jarod Johnson is accused of telling the woman he would kill her and her family if he went to prison and that his children were not going to be without a father.
The woman refused to tell Johnson where her relative lived, so he and his family members dragged her from the car and shot her multiple times behind an abandoned home in the area of 44th Avenue and Louisiana Place in Gary's Glen Park section, court records allege. She survived and sought help from a neighbor in the area.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor David Rooda said Indiana Criminal Rule 4 requires the state to bring Jarod Johnson to trial by July 5 on charges linked to the 2017 shooting.
Defense attorneys Mark Gruenhagen and Marc Laterzo said they had an issue with joining Johnson's cases. Gruenhagen said he wanted more time to talk to Johnson about the issue.
Vasquez set a hearing for Friday on Rooda's motion to join Johnson's case for trial.
The judge scheduled Johnson's trial for June 14.
Gruenhagen said he had several scheduling conflicts and likely would file a motion seeking to continue the trial. Laterzo said he recently was assigned to Johnson's cases and likely would need more time to review materials and prepare for trial.
Vasquez told the defense attorneys he would address any motions they may have when they're filed.