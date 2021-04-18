Prosecutors seek to join man's attempted murder, escape cases for trial

Johnson also has pleaded not guilty to two counts of attempted murder, seven counts of battery and a firearm enhancement in the 2017 shooting and to felony escape and theft charges alleging he failed to recharge and removed a GPS-equipped ankle bracelet he was wearing just before the April 2019 shooting.

The monitor was never recovered, according to court records.

Johnson was scheduled to stand trial on charges linked to the 2017 shooting the morning after the 2019 shooting, but his trial was vacated following his arrest.

Johnson's latest charges allege he, his mother and brother pulled up April 14, 2019, as the woman was walking home from work along Ridge Road in Gary and forced her into their car.

Jarod Johnson is accused of telling the woman he would kill her and her family if he went to prison and that his children were not going to be without a father.

The woman refused to tell Johnson where her relative lived, so he and his family members dragged her from the car and shot her multiple times behind an abandoned home in the area of 44th Avenue and Louisiana Place in Gary's Glen Park section, court records allege. She survived and sought help from a neighbor in the area.