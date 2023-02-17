VALPARAISO — Porter County prosecutors are seeking to waive four juveniles to adult court to face charges stemming from an alleged Jan. 29 robbery in South Haven that resulted in a person being shot in the face.

The three 16-year-olds, two from Portage and one from Lake Station, and a 17-year-old from Portage Township, are charged with robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, which will be a felony count in adult court, records show.

The criminal charge claims the youths took guns and drugs, and attempted to take money from a person using the threat of force, resulting in serious bodily injury.

The shooting victim in the case survived, but suffered serious injuries that required hospital care, according to Porter County Deputy Prosecutor John Shanahan.

The requests to waive the juveniles to adult court, where they face more severe and longer-lasting penalties, argue the move is "in the best interest of the safety and welfare of the community."

The Times is not identifying the juveniles unless they are waived to adult court.

Three of the young people remain in custody at the Porter County Juvenile Detention Center just south of Valparaiso and one was released to house arrest, Shanahan said.

Waiver hearings are scheduled for March 2, March 6, March 8 and March 22 in juvenile court, records show.

Two adults have also been charged in the case.

Reynaldo DeLaRosa IV, 18, of Portage, was booked into the Porter County Jail on Jan. 31 on a felony count of robbery, according to a facility report.

The second man was not immediately arrested and no one was available early Friday at the county sheriff's department to verify he is in custody.

Porter County police had said officers were called out shortly after 7 p.m. Jan. 29 to the 700 block of Ind. 149 where they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

Porter County police began their investigation and asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact the department at 219-477-3000.

Tips can also be left using the department's app or website at portercountysheriff.com/submitatip.