Prosecutors seeking longer sentence in alleged murder of Portage woman

VALPARAISO — Porter County prosecutors are pursuing a longer-than-normal sentence for a 17-year-old Gary teen accused of shooting and killing 27-year-old Portage resident Adriana Saucedo during an alleged robbery late last year.

The office filed a request with the court to enhance the sentence of Shaun Thompson if he is found guilty on any of the counts of murder or robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, according to court documents.

If Thompson is found guilty on any of the charges he faces, the jury would be brought back to decide whether the enhancement applies, Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann said.

The enhancement, if approved, would apply to only one count and would add five to 20 years to Thompson's sentence, Germann said.

Thompson is facing 45 to 65 years on the murder charge, and 10 to 30 years on the robbery charge.

The young man is scheduled to appear at 9 a.m. Tuesday before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer.

Thompson and two other teens allegedly shot Saucedo and stole $80 from her after picking her up about 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 19 at an apartment on Kathryn Court in Portage. They lured her out with the false claim of selling her marijuana, police said.