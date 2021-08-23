Prosecutors taking second shot at high-profile Porter County murder case

VALPARAISO — Discussions about a potential resolution in the John Silva II murder case were apparently not fruitful, resulting in prosecutors announcing Monday morning they again will be taking the case to trial after it ended in a hung jury two months ago.
Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish scheduled the trial to get underway April 11 and continue more than two weeks if needed.
Attorneys for both sides were in court Monday to announce the retrial, and Silva joined via a call from Porter County Jail.
Defense attorney Mark Gruenhagen told the court he will be filing pretrial motions based on the first trial.
Fish set a hearing March 21 to address those filings and other pretrial needs.
Silva, 21, of Hamlet, is charged with aiding Valparaiso resident Connor Kerner in the Feb. 25, 2019, attempted robberies that resulted in the deaths of Thomas Grill, 18, of Cedar Lake, and Molley Lanham, 19, of St. John. He faces two charges each of murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.
Prosecutors told jurors during closing arguments in the Silva trial that the young man sat in the basement as a backup, holding a handgun and waiting to ambush as his friend Kerner attempted to carry out a robbery that ended with the two Lake County teens murdered.
But the defense attempted to paint their client as scared and hiding in the basement of Kerner's grandparents' Boone Township home on the day in question after seeing Kerner with a gun and realizing things were becoming "real."
Out of that fear and in hopes of distancing himself from the unexpected turn of events, Silva recorded the six gunshots echoing from the garage above and sounds of one of the victims moaning in pain, Gruenhagen had said. That recording was played in both Kerner's and Silva's trials.
Kerner summoned Silva following the shootings to help clean up while Kerner finished killing Grill by beating him with a pipe wrench, police said.
Kerner, 20, was found guilty in October for his role in the crime and later sentenced to 179 years behind bars, which the judge acknowledged was a "de facto" life sentence. Kerner since has appealed.
Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Christopher Hammer told jurors in Silva's trial that they need only be convinced that Silva had an intent to carry out the robberies to find him guilty on all counts. There is no need to prove Silva had intended for the killings to result.
Kerner loaded the bodies of Grill and Lanham in the trunk of a Honda Civic following the slayings, along with various containers of flammable liquids, and set the vehicle on fire, police said. He was not able to follow through on plans to haul away and dispose the charred remains of the vehicle and bodies.