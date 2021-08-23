Prosecutors taking second shot at high-profile Porter County murder case

But the defense attempted to paint their client as scared and hiding in the basement of Kerner's grandparents' Boone Township home on the day in question after seeing Kerner with a gun and realizing things were becoming "real."

Out of that fear and in hopes of distancing himself from the unexpected turn of events, Silva recorded the six gunshots echoing from the garage above and sounds of one of the victims moaning in pain, Gruenhagen had said. That recording was played in both Kerner's and Silva's trials.

Kerner summoned Silva following the shootings to help clean up while Kerner finished killing Grill by beating him with a pipe wrench, police said.

Kerner, 20, was found guilty in October for his role in the crime and later sentenced to 179 years behind bars, which the judge acknowledged was a "de facto" life sentence. Kerner since has appealed.

Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Christopher Hammer told jurors in Silva's trial that they need only be convinced that Silva had an intent to carry out the robberies to find him guilty on all counts. There is no need to prove Silva had intended for the killings to result.