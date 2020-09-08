 Skip to main content
Prosecutors turning up heat in Portage murder case with threat of longer sentences
VALPARAISO — Prosecutors are turning up the heat in last fall's Portage murder case by seeking a longer sentence on two of the three men charged.

Jonathan Brown appeared in court Tuesday morning, via a videoconferencing system from the county jail, to hear his rights on the firearm enhancement filed by prosecutors.

The filing alleges the 18-year-old used a firearm while carrying out a felony, which resulted in serious bodily injury or death, according to Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer.

The filing could add between five and 20 years to any sentence Brown receives if convicted in the case on charges of murder, robbery and murder in the perpetuation of a robbery, DeBoer said.

Brown and two Gary teens are accused of shooting 27-year-old Adriana Saucedo and stealing $80 from her after picking her up about 4:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at an apartment on Kathryn Court in Portage. They lured her out with the false claim of selling her marijuana, police said.

Fellow defendant Shaun Thompson, 17, appeared in court a week ago to learn that he, too, faces a sentence enhancement if convicted on any of same charges as Brown.

Brown's defense attorney, Mark Gruenhagen, told the court Tuesday he has been in touch with prosecutors and is working on a non-trial resolution in the case.

A hearing was scheduled for Nov. 17.

Police allege that after the three picked up Saucedo and had her pay for gasoline, they drove to the parking lot of the nearby Frontier building at 2059 Crisman Road in Portage.

A then-15-year-old charged, who had initially connected with Saucedo on Facebook and who was driving the car, said he heard a gunshot in the backseat and turned to see that Thompson had shot the woman, police said. 

After the shooting, the trio traveled to Horace S. Norton Elementary School, 1356 Harrison Blvd. in Gary, and the 15-year-old said he helped remove Saucedo's body from the car and remained outside while the other two juveniles dragged her "lifeless body" into the school, police said.

They then reportedly went to McDonald's and Pizza Hut to eat.

A hearing on whether to waive the now-16-year-old unnamed defendant to adult court is set for Sept. 30. The Times is not identifying the boy unless his case is waived to adult court.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

