Prosecutors turning up heat in Portage murder case with threat of longer sentences

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — Prosecutors are turning up the heat in last fall's Portage murder case by seeking a longer sentence on two of the three men charged.

Jonathan Brown appeared in court Tuesday morning, via a videoconferencing system from the county jail, to hear his rights on the firearm enhancement filed by prosecutors.

The filing alleges the 18-year-old used a firearm while carrying out a felony, which resulted in serious bodily injury or death, according to Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer.

The filing could add between five and 20 years to any sentence Brown receives if convicted in the case on charges of murder, robbery and murder in the perpetuation of a robbery, DeBoer said.

Brown and two Gary teens are accused of shooting 27-year-old Adriana Saucedo and stealing $80 from her after picking her up about 4:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at an apartment on Kathryn Court in Portage. They lured her out with the false claim of selling her marijuana, police said.

Fellow defendant Shaun Thompson, 17, appeared in court a week ago to learn that he, too, faces a sentence enhancement if convicted on any of same charges as Brown.