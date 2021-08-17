Prosecutors want man accused of escape from prisoner transport van to remain in jail

CROWN POINT — Lake County prosecutors filed a petition to revoke bond this week after an attorney for a man accused of escaping from a prisoner transport van asked the court to consider setting bond on the man's murder charge.

Leon Taylor, 23, of Hammond, is facing charges in eight felony cases in Lake Criminal Court. He's pleaded not guilty in all of his pending cases.

Taylor was charged between June and November 2018 in five robbery cases and one burglary case.

In July 2019, the court set his bond in all of those cases at $50,000 surety or $5,000 cash. A surety bond was posted on his behalf March 18, 2020.

He's accused of fatally shooting Daniel Nitzsche, 52, of Chicago, on Nov. 19, 2020, outside a building Nitzsche co-owned in the 700 block of West 150th Street in East Chicago.

Prosecutors charged Taylor on Nov. 25 with murder in Nitzsche's homicide, and the court issued a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested in Dallas County, Texas, in early December, records show.