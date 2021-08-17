Prosecutors want man accused of escape from prisoner transport van to remain in jail

CROWN POINT — Lake County prosecutors filed a petition to revoke bond this week after an attorney for a man accused of escaping from a prisoner transport van asked the court to consider setting bond on the man's murder charge.
Leon Taylor, 23, of Hammond, is facing charges in eight felony cases in Lake Criminal Court. He's pleaded not guilty in all of his pending cases.
Taylor was charged between June and November 2018 in five robbery cases and one burglary case.
In July 2019, the court set his bond in all of those cases at $50,000 surety or $5,000 cash. A surety bond was posted on his behalf March 18, 2020.
He's accused of fatally shooting Daniel Nitzsche, 52, of Chicago, on Nov. 19, 2020, outside a building Nitzsche co-owned in the 700 block of West 150th Street in East Chicago.
Prosecutors charged Taylor on Nov. 25 with murder in Nitzsche's homicide, and the court issued a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested in Dallas County, Texas, in early December, records show.
Taylor was being transported from O'Hare International Airport to the Lake County Jail on Dec. 7 when he escaped from a van operated by REDI Transports, of Green Bay, Wisconsin, as the van's driver waited in a drive-thru lane at a Gary fast-food restaurant, police said.
After a two-week manhunt, authorities captured Taylor in East Chicago. He was charged in February with one felony count of escape.
Taylor already is being held without bond on the murder charge linked to Nitzsche's homicide.
Defendants in murder cases have a right to petition for bail, which can be granted if the court determines the presumption of guilt of murder — not a lesser offense — is not strong.
Taylor's attorney, Angela Jones, filed a petition to let bail in April but withdrew it in May, court records show. Jones re-filed the petition Friday.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Jacob Brandewie answered Taylor's request for bail in the murder case with a petition to revoke his bond in his six earlier cases, including the five alleged robberies and an alleged burglary.
Taylor violated the conditions of his release in those cases by committing new crimes, prosecutors allege.
Judge Natalie Bokota referred the state's petition to revoke bond to a magistrate for a hearing.
Taylor's next appearance before Bokota was set for Sept. 21.