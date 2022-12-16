Prosecutors win higher bond in Portage rape case

VALPARAISO — Prosecutors won a higher bond Friday morning for a 37-year-old Portage man accused earlier this week of raping a woman he knows.
Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer set bond at $5,000 surety and $5,000 cash for the accused, Nathaniel Phebus.
Phebus, who appeared via a video conferencing system from the Porter County jail for an initial court hearing, told the judge he could afford to pay $2,000 for bond.
Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Christopher Hammer asked for a $10,000 bond, pointing out the serious nature of the allegations and saying Phebus poses a danger to the community.
Hammer further said that since Phebus allegedly admitted the offense to police, he is a flight risk.
Defense attorney Jesse Harper, who represented Phebus just for the issue of bond, asked for a $1,000 cash bond.
Clymer said the surety portion of the bond will help bring Phebus back to court should he bond out and attempt to flee.
The judge also said if Phebus is able to post bond and leave jail, he must first sign an order agreeing to have no contact with the alleged victim while his case proceeds.
Phebus is charged with a Level 3 felony count of rape, which carries a potential of three to 16 years behind bars if convicted, a court document shows. He also faces a lesser felony count of sexual battery.
Portage police said they began investigating the case Wednesday and the alleged victim told them Phebus was "touchy-feely" and his actions started innocently but became sexual.
"She said that she was 'pretty much' saying no to sex with Mr. Phebus all night long," a charging document says. "She said things were 'fuzzy' due to her alcohol consumption."
The woman could not tell police exactly what happened, but she said she had physical discomfort leading her to believe she had been sexually assaulted, charges say.
When asked by police if she could have given Phebus consent and not remember due to her alcohol consumption, the woman reportedly responded: "There's no way."
She said she spoke with Phebus on the phone Wednesday, the same day as the alleged rape, "and he admitted that he was angry and that 'things happened,'" the charging document said.
Phebus reportedly told police he "got out of hand," the charges say.
The woman made it clear that she did not want his sexual advances and yet he persisted, Phebus reportedly told police.
Phebus said he intends to hire an attorney and a status hearing was set for Jan. 20.
