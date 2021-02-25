 Skip to main content
Prostitution sting results in 22 men cited at Cook County hotel, police say
COOK COUNTY — A total of 22 men responded to online prostitution advertisements at a Cook County hotel during a sting operation, police said. 

On Wednesday the Cook County Sheriff's Department Special Victims Unit conducted the sting targeting those seeking to buy sex, also known as "Johns," at a hotel in northwest Cook County. 

Police created the advertisements and set up meetings at the hotel with men who were attempting to buy sex. When the men arrived, they met with an officer who was posing as a person selling sex.

After the men agreed to exchange money for sex, Special Victims Unit officers entered the room and arrested them. 

The 22 men were each given a $1,000 citation for violating the Cook County Public Morals Nuisance Ordinance, police said. In addition, 19 vehicles were towed under the ordinance, in which owners must pay $500 to reclaim their cars. 

Cook County Sheriff Thomas Dart said his department aggressively targets sex buyers and also offers resources to those who are trapped in the sex trade.

“Sex trafficking is not a victimless crime,” Dart said. “Many victims, primarily women, suffer violence and abuse, and my office is committed to offering them the assistance they need while making it very costly for those who seek to purchase sex.”

