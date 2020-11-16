Protective order upheld for Valpo woman in soured affair with former Chicago news anchor

A former Chicago Fox 32 news anchor was unable to persuade the Indiana appellate court to toss out a permanent protective order against him from a Valparaiso woman in the wake of their sexual relationship gone bad.

The court found that when the relationship, which also involved a second woman, soured in August and September of 2019, Rafer Weigel "left a threatening voicemail for J.W., which made J.W. feel threatened and terrified."

Weigel also made several attempts to reach J.W.'s husband and intimate photographs of J.W. were shared that resulted in Virginia resident Kathy Browne being charged under Indiana's then-new revenge porn law, the court said.

That criminal case has since been dismissed, and Browne filed a federal lawsuit this past summer against the Valparaiso Police Department, Valparaiso woman J.W. and others alleging conspiracy, slander, defamation, false arrest, malicious prosecution causing emotional distress and violation of constitutional rights.

"It is unfortunate the Court of Appeals rejected my appeal," Weigel said when contacted for comment. "I currently have my own order of protection against the woman and my attorney and I are proceeding with that case."