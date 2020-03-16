Psychiatric screenings required in school threat cases as review of juvenile detention tool continues

CROWN POINT — Officials at the Lake County Juvenile Center will be seeking more input from police and other stakeholders as they continue to review an assessment tool used to determine if children accused of delinquency should be detained.
Lake County has reduced the number of children held in juvenile detention by more than 70% since 2010 after joining the national Juvenile Detention Alternative Initiative.
About two years ago, the county embarked on a process to re-evaluate its detention risk assessment instrument.
Officials invited interested parties to a meeting in January where a revised detention risk assessment plan was discussed.
Juvenile probation officials used the exiting and proposed instruments to evaluate kids in October, November and December, and found that more children would be released without conditions under the new tool, said Kevin Elkins, deputy chief of juvenile probation.
"That's concerning. Everyone had questions about why that was," he said. "That's what we want to talk to police about."
When children accused of delinquency are released from the Lake County Juvenile Detention Center, the system has a number of services and alternatives to detention that can be put in place, Elkins said. Those include probation case management, home-based therapy, day and evening reporting, and use of GPS monitoring bracelets.
"We really try to look at the drivers of what caused the youth to be involved in the Juvenile Court in the first place, and we try to address that in the best way we can," Elkins said.
A meeting with law enforcement officials set for Tuesday was canceled because of coronavirus concerns. It was expected to be rescheduled at a later date.
Hammond police have been participating in the reevaluation process and had been pushing for a policy requiring any child brought to the Juvenile Detention Center for threats against a school to receive a comprehensive psychological evaluation, Lt. Steve Kellogg said.
Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott shined a spotlight on the issue in October when he criticized the court's decision at a detention hearing to release a 17-year-old girl charged with making an online threat to shoot up Hammond High School on Sept. 11.
Another Hammond student was taken to the Juvenile Center on Jan. 16, after allegedly making a threat against Gavit High School, Kellogg said.
That student was required to receive a psychological examination before being released. Hammond police were pleased to learn the Juvenile Court had adopted Police Chief John Doughty's suggestion that students accused of threatening schools receive a psychological evaluation before being released, Kellogg said.
"A system that does not hurt the child and ensures that we in the criminal justice system are doing everything we can to protect our children in our schools is one that we fully support," Doughty said.
In addition to psychological evaluations, children accused of school threats also will now receive a screening by a psychiatrist.
If the psychiatrist determines the child is in need of acute psychiatric care, the child will be admitted to a hospital immediately. The psychiatrist also can adjust any medications the child is taking, if necessary, Elkins said.
Since the Sept. 11 school threat in Hammond, juvenile probation officials have seen three school threats in October, one in November, zero in December and one in January, officials said.