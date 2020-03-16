Psychiatric screenings required in school threat cases as review of juvenile detention tool continues

CROWN POINT — Officials at the Lake County Juvenile Center will be seeking more input from police and other stakeholders as they continue to review an assessment tool used to determine if children accused of delinquency should be detained.

Lake County has reduced the number of children held in juvenile detention by more than 70% since 2010 after joining the national Juvenile Detention Alternative Initiative.

About two years ago, the county embarked on a process to re-evaluate its detention risk assessment instrument.

Officials invited interested parties to a meeting in January where a revised detention risk assessment plan was discussed.

Juvenile probation officials used the exiting and proposed instruments to evaluate kids in October, November and December, and found that more children would be released without conditions under the new tool, said Kevin Elkins, deputy chief of juvenile probation.

"That's concerning. Everyone had questions about why that was," he said. "That's what we want to talk to police about."