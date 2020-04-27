Psychologist, volunteer team launch coronavirus helpline for NWI families

Local teachers have volunteered to answer the education hotline to help parents or students in need of instruction troubleshooting or tutoring, she said.

Contacting the hotline To reach the hotline, dial 219-200-0003 and press 1 for the suicide hotline or 2 for other helplines, where a live person will respond to questions and provide immediate support. People can also press 1 and hold or text 312-998-2339 to receive a return call.

Mental health professional will provide screenings and referrals; clergy will provide spiritual support; and health care workers will help screen people for COVID-19 symptoms and direct them to local testing sites. Local food banks will provide information about assistance and volunteer opportunities, and housing experts will assist people with housing needs and homelessness placement, she said.

Gopal said the idea came to her while she driving home from work one day.

"I was thinking to myself, we have all these amazing people in Northwest Indiana, all these organizations, they are all active and serving our population and doing great work, but they're all working in silos," she said. "So then I thought, 'How about a helpline?'"