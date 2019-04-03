VALPARAISO — Psychosis and major depression problems may have played a role in a 19-year-old former Valparaiso University student preying on female students at the university last year, according to his defense attorney.
"This is a serious condition," defense attorney Mark Chargualas told the court Wednesday afternoon.
Chargualas said his client, Jaylen King, of Zion, Illinois, has been prescribed medications for both mental health conditions. The information arose as he argued for a bond of no more than $5,000 for his client.
He said King has no prior criminal history and thus no history of failing to show up for court hearings, which is the main role of bond.
Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Mary Ryan asked for a larger bond based on the allegations, the number of alleged victims and the planned nature of the alleged offenses.
"He's unstable," she said, also referring to King as a danger.
Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary Harper set bond at $5,000 cash and $25,000 surety, which means he can leave the Porter County Jail by posting $7,500.
King is required to live with his father, obtain mental health treatment and take all prescribed medications, Harper said.
He was also ordered to have no contact with the purported victims as the case proceeds and is prohibited from entering the Valparaiso University campus.
King is charged with sexual battery, confinement, attempted rape, and three counts of residential entry, all felonies, according to court documents. He also faces three counts of voyeurism and one count of battery as misdemeanors.
While a student at Valparaiso University, King said he sneaked into the dorm rooms of female students about five times and said "he was doing it to relieve stress, sometimes it was stress from homework," police said.
"Jaylen stated that he didn't touch the girls because he thinks about the consequences on his actions and knows it's not right," according to court documents. "Jaylen told the officer that he does not like 'creeping' on people."
King is accused of attempting to rape one female student as she was braiding his hair, police said. He allegedly exposed himself and repeatedly forced himself on her, despite her continually saying no and attempting to leave his dorm room.
The incidents of residential entry started during Halloween weekend last year, and each occurred in Brandt Hall, police said.
Pleas of not guilty were entered Wednesday on King's behalf and a follow-up court hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. May 21.
