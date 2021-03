Public asked to aid in search of missing Valparaiso senior citizen

CENTER TOWNSHIP — Authorities are asking the public's help in finding a missing 92-year-old man whose family is worried for his safety.

Charles Stephan, of Center Township, was last known to be at his home in the 3500 block of Bobwhite Circle in Valparaiso, according to the Porter County Sheriff's Department.

His family said they are concerned with Stephan's well-being and the last time anyone was able to communicate with him was March 3, police said.

Stephan is described as a white man who is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.

He has gray hair and brown eyes and it is unknown what he was wearing before his disappearance.

Anyone with information on Stephan's whereabouts is asked to call the Porter County Sheriff's Department central communications line at 219-477-3170.

