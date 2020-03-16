Public asked to avoid county buildings in coronavirus response

LAPORTE — The public is asked to avoid visiting any LaPorte County government-owned buildings due to COVID-19 and to conduct their business instead of via phone, email, fax or other electronic measures.
"County government offices, including the courts, will be open for essential functions only," according to a prepared statement from the LaPorte County Board of Commissioners.
UPDATE: Indiana bars, restaurants ordered to close 'as soon as feasibly reasonable' amid COVID-19 outbreak
"We need your help to ensure that we are taking all necessary precautions to mitigate potential exposure for members of the public and staff," the board said. "CDC guidance is clear that it is critical to reduce in-person contact if at all possible."
The LaPorte County prosecutor's office took measures a step further Monday and announced it was closing its LaPorte and Michigan City offices to the public through April 13.
The county is leaving it up to department heads to decide which employees work from home or at the office.
"We are asking county staff or members of the public to stay at home if they are not well," the commissioners said. "This may cause some temporary inconveniences or delays, but this is in everyone’s best interest."