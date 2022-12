Public defender denied in Valpo apartment shooting case, courts show

VALPARAISO — A public defender was denied this week for an 18-year-old Valparaiso man accused of attempting to rob a drug dealer, resulting in a shooting that nearly struck a nearby resident in her home.

The accused, Kendrick Ditmire, requested the public defender during his initial court appearance Thursday, but Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish reportedly found he did not qualify.

The judge set bond for Ditmire at $5,000 cash and scheduled an attorney status hearing for Jan. 9, the court said.

Ditmire is charged with a Level 3 felony count of attempted robbery, which carries a potential sentence of three to 16 years behind bars if he is convicted, records show.

He is accused of luring a drug dealer Dec. 9 to the 2900 block of Gleneagles Boulevard at The Masters Apartment Homes in Valparaiso with the intention of stealing THC cartridges, Valparaiso police say.

Ditmire reportedly told others he had pointed a gun at the alleged dealer and demanded he turn over all the THC cartridges, a court document reads. The gun Ditmire used was a carbon dioxide-powered BB gun, according to the document.

"The drug dealer brandished a firearm at Kendrick," police were told.

Ditmire reportedly took off running through the parking lot and the dealer allegedly fired several shots at him.

Bullets struck an unoccupied vehicle and a window of a nearby apartment, which sent debris into the cheek and head of a resident watching television, police said.

Police said they were given the name of the alleged drug dealer and learned a gray 2005 Ford Escape is registered in his name.

Police said Ditmire eventually admitted to attempting to carry out the robbery as described.

