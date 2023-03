Public Safety Town Hall Meeting Mayor Jerome Prince (at podium) introduces Gary's public safety officials at a town hall meeting Thursday at the Gary Police Department: (from…

GARY — Maj. Chief Jerry Williams’ phrase of the evening: “force multiplier.”

Williams emphasized a need for community focus to accomplish public safety goals Thursday at a public safety town hall meeting at the Gary Police Department. Police and fire officials listened to questions and concerns from residents and discussed the programs and potential changes that would help the city promote safety and protect the people who live here.

Mayor Jerome Prince’s Office of Constituent Services convened the forum as part of his 2023 Community Engagement series. Prince told the audience he continues to hold public safety “in the highest regard.”

Williams shared that Gary police have increased patrol capacity over the past six weeks to monitor high-crime areas. Numbers have increased from an average of four officers on a patrol shift to more than eight. He was accompanied by police Cmdr. James Bond, Capt. Mark Davis and Capt. Sam Roberts.

“It is not a small task to rearrange how we do business,” Williams said. “These men and women are out there doing that every day.”

When prompted by a question from a resident, Williams said officers will increase patrols in the area of the Genesis Convention Center, which has sustained an increased amount of vandalism in recent months.

Williams, who was appointed chief in January, has been working out of the department since April as part of a partnership with Indiana State Police. Williams was brought in to re-examine standard operating procedures, internal organizational structure, investigating procedures, training, evidentiary inventory and fiscal accountability.

“We’re really taking a deep dive into why we do what we do,” Williams said, “and if there is opportunity to do something different.”

Williams said officials are working on updating the department’s website to make it more accessible for community members to report crimes and to engage with the work police are doing.

The website technology will complement Operation Safe Zone and other initiatives to curb and monitor crime in Gary. Through Operation Safe Zone, residents can register their outdoor security cameras with the city and livestream the footage to the Gary Police Department.

Williams said use of footage from the cameras has already helped detectives solve multiple crimes.

“We have to think of ways to use technology to help us not only react to crime, but more important how to proactively address crime before it happens,” he said. “And that’s where that collaboration between police and the community is going to be so vitally important in getting ourselves to that point.”

Gary Fire Chief Sean O’Donnell said his department is reaching out to the community by offering a new emergency medical technician training class for high school students. The program is part of a partnership with the Gary Community School Corp.

“One of the things that is big is trying to hire from within the community,” he said. “These young men and women will be able to come out [of high school] with a certification as an EMT, and the goal is to give them first priority to be hired at the Gary Fire Department.”

All firefighters must complete the fire academy and emergency medical training to become a certified firefighter, O’Donnell said. Students at West Side High School and the Gary Career Center can participate. The program will start during the 2023-24 school year.

The floor then shifted to the public, and many had questions and comments.

“We’re not gonna get much done here until we clean this place up,” a woman sitting in the front row said. “Trash is blowing, trash is in everybody’s yard. It bothers me.”

Another woman mentioned the possibility of issuing tickets to those who litter. Williams said police are working on an incident-reporting system for similar incidents because they have received similar complaints.

Prince referenced All-In Gary to help clean up the city. The program is run two or three times a year, garnering about 1,000 volunteers.

“I implore anybody listening to this to continue your efforts,” he said.

The idea for All-In Gary was developed in 2021 by Prince’s administration. Since he took office in 2020, Prince has said his priorities are public safety, cleaning up the city and improving customer service for residents and visitors.

While the meeting’s focus was public safety, the panelists encouraged residents to support and encourage the work city government and public safety officials are doing.

“You need to be excited about your Gary Police Department and your public safety,” Williams said. “We can still be a community and make this city what it was when I grew up here 50-plus years ago.”

