Public's help sought in Region drive-by shooting investigation

MICHIGAN CITY — Police are seeking the public's help in locating those responsible for a drive-by shooting that left a 21-year-old man dead.

The shooting in question occurred at 1:36 p.m. May 20 in the 200 block of North Ridgeland Avenue, Michigan City police said.

Two men were outside the residence when a sports utility vehicle drove past and someone inside the vehicle shot multiple times at the men, striking both, police said.

One of the victims, Tyrese Morris-Cross, was flown from Franciscan Health Michigan City Hospital to Memorial Hospital in South Bend where he later died, according to police.

Police ask that anyone who witnessed the crime or who has information or video contact Detective Cpl. Kay Pliske at 219-874-3221, extension 1086 or at kpliske@emichigancity.com.

"We are actively seeking to arrest the person/persons responsible for this senseless shooting," police said.

The public is reminded that information on crimes can be provided via the tip hotline at 219-873-1488 or by calling the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME.

