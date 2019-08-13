PORTER — A mother and daughter from Illinois face numerous charges after allegedly attacking other beachgoers Saturday at Porter Beach when asked to keep their dog under control.
Tatianna Guzman, 27, of Bolingbrook, Illinois, is further accused of attacking her mother and police and threatening to kill a child protection worker who was called in to take control of two juvenile girls with those arrested.
Also arrested was Guzman's mother, Kimberly Gavaris, 51, also of Bolingbrook, police said.
Police said they were called to the beach at 3:09 p.m. Saturday in response to a disturbance that was set off when a family asked Guzman and Gavaris to keep their unleashed dog under control.
Gavaris is accused of striking one man in the face and scratching another man, in addition to punching, slapping, kicking and pulling a woman's hair and twice tearing off her bikini top, police said.
Another man said he was slapped and scratched by Guzman, according to police.
One witness reportedly said at least six people were attacked, and another said Guzman and Gavaris screamed racial slurs at the family that raised concerns about the dog coming near their children.
Guzman is further accused of shoving Gavaris to the ground after being walked away from the scene by police and then fighting with police and threatening them and a child protective services representative, according to the incident report.
Guzman faces two felony counts of neglect of a dependent, two felony counts of intimidation, a felony battery charge, and several misdemeanors, including intimidation, battery, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and public intoxication, according to police.
Gavaris faces a felony count of neglect of a dependent, and several misdemeanor counts of battery, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and public intoxication, police said.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
