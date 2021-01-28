 Skip to main content
Puppy scam costs Porter woman nearly $2,000, police say
The town of Porter Police Department stock

The Porter Police Department

 Emma Mazurek, file, The Times

PORTER — A local resident's attempt to welcome a dog into her home resulted in a scam costing her nearly $2,000, police said.

The local woman reported Tuesday she attempted to purchase a dog online after searching for dachshund puppies for sale, Porter police said.

While a Baltimore-area telephone number was used by the alleged seller, the woman was led to believe the puppy was in Indiana.

The woman purchased $800 in Walmart gift cards to cover the purchase and then another $900 in gift cards from the same store to supposedly cover delivery, crate rental, insurance and a COVID-19 vaccine for the dog, police said.

"Scams such as these are common on the internet and difficult (if not impossible) to find the perpetrator since they often change cellphones frequently," police said.

"The Porter Police Department would encourage anyone seeking to purchase a pet to contact the Porter County Animal Shelter (or your local shelter if outside of Porter County) as a first option to provide a loving home for cats and dogs that are currently being cared for at the shelter," police said.

The Porter County Animal Shelter website is portercountyanimalshelter.org.

