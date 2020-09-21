 Skip to main content
Purdue professor, exonerated Gary man set to discuss race and wrongful convictions

HAMMOND — What role does race play in convicting, and sometimes exonerating, innocent men and women of crimes they didn't commit?

That's the subject of the next lecture in the free and open-to-the-public "Race, Racism, Anti-racism" interdisciplinary discussion series organized by Purdue University Northwest.

Nicky Jackson, PNW associate professor of criminal justice, and Roosevelt Glenn, a Gary man who served 17 years in prison for a 1989 Hammond rape that DNA evidence later showed he did not commit, will address "Race and Wrongful Convictions" at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 6 on the Zoom video streaming platform.

Individuals interested in attending can register online at pnw.edu/event/race-and-wrongful-convictions.

Jackson said her portion of the presentation will detail how prevalent wrongful convictions are among members of different races, while Glenn will speak about the role race played in his wrongful conviction and his experiences as an innocent man behind bars.

"It's much more likely for an African American to be incorrectly identified by a victim than a Caucasian person," Jackson said. "So I'll talk about why it's so high and why we see so many African Americans being exonerated."

She said research shows part of the problem stems from how police conduct investigations, interrogations and suspect lineups, and how "tunnel vision" when law enforcement investigates crimes can lead to innocent people getting arrested and convicted.

"I'm not saying they do it intentionally because I don't think that's always the case," Jackson said. "But, at the end of the day, we really have to engage in reform, and we have to reexamine how the investigative process takes place."

She said people in Indiana, and Americans generally, need to start asking: "How do we improve our criminal justice system? How do we get rid of this race factor? How do we make it so it's fair and just?"

"This shouldn't be a shock because we're reading about it, we're hearing about it, we see it all over social media. I think what's really missing is the piece on how do we make this better," Jackson said.

To personalize those questions, Glenn will relate how race contributed to the former Region steelworker being found guilty for a rape in Hammond that occurred while he was in Gary, and how he was left penniless when he eventually was released from his wrongful incarceration.

"I lost my whole career. I lost my pension. I lost my 401(k). I lost my retirement. I was forced to register as a sex offender. I was forced to take therapeutic classes for rapists, child molesters and incest. After all of that, it was found that I was wrong person," Glenn told state lawmakers in 2019.

Following Glenn's testimony, the General Assembly approved a law requiring the state to pay a wrongfully incarcerated person $50,000 for each year the person spent in the Indiana Department of Correction or a county jail for a conviction that was vacated due to actual innocence of the crime for which he or she was convicted, provided certain conditions are met.

But Jackson said so far little money has been paid out to innocent Hoosiers due to excessive paperwork demands by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.

Nevertheless, Jackson said the payment for years of freedom lost, birthdays missed and other life experiences foregone only is part of the solution.

She said it's better to have no innocent people, of any race, locked up in the first place.

"It's great that we're having these conversations. It's really important to have this dialogue," Jackson said. "This dialogue is taking place all day, every day, throughout this country."

Deepa Majumdar, PNW professor of philosophy, said she organized the discussion series to enable Purdue faculty to contribute to the ongoing dialogue on race issues in the Region, state and nation.

"Activists are risking their lives for the sake of social justice," Majumdar said. "I felt strongly that given this extraordinary historical moment, we, the faculty, ought to be pooling our expertise and producing educational presentations."

Other upcoming lectures include "Media Framing and the Politics of Racism," with Lee Artz, professor of communication, at 12:30 p.m. Nov. 3; and "How to Talk About Race in the 21st Century," with Kim Scipes, professor of sociology, at 2 p.m. Nov. 30.

