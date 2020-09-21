Purdue professor, exonerated Gary man set to discuss race and wrongful convictions

"I'm not saying they do it intentionally because I don't think that's always the case," Jackson said. "But, at the end of the day, we really have to engage in reform, and we have to reexamine how the investigative process takes place."

She said people in Indiana, and Americans generally, need to start asking: "How do we improve our criminal justice system? How do we get rid of this race factor? How do we make it so it's fair and just?"

"This shouldn't be a shock because we're reading about it, we're hearing about it, we see it all over social media. I think what's really missing is the piece on how do we make this better," Jackson said.

To personalize those questions, Glenn will relate how race contributed to the former Region steelworker being found guilty for a rape in Hammond that occurred while he was in Gary, and how he was left penniless when he eventually was released from his wrongful incarceration.

"I lost my whole career. I lost my pension. I lost my 401(k). I lost my retirement. I was forced to register as a sex offender. I was forced to take therapeutic classes for rapists, child molesters and incest. After all of that, it was found that I was wrong person," Glenn told state lawmakers in 2019.