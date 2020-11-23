Purdue professor must repay $1.6 million over research fraud

HAMMOND — A Purdue University professor will have to repay $1.6 million in state and federal grants he fraudulently obtained.

Dr. Qingyou Han, 62, of West Lafayette, Indiana, avoided prison, but will have to serve 2 years of probation, pay a $25,000 fine and perform 200 hours of community service.

U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon sentenced him Monday.

Han pleaded guilty in October 2019 to a federal count of wire fraud over misrepresentations he made between 2006 and 2014 to the National Science Foundation and the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.

Federal prosecutors said Han claimed he would perform research on how small businesses can more successfully collaborate with universities in areas like industrial metal manufacturing.

The government alleged Han purchased a single-family house and paid off the mortgage on his family home, both in West Lafayette, with grant money and falsely claimed he used the money to rent office space and do research.

The government alleged Han diverted grant money to his family by claiming his teenage and pre-teen children were professional employees of his research business.