Purdue professor must repay $1.6 million over research fraud

HAMMOND — A Purdue University professor will have to repay $1.6 million in state and federal grants he fraudulently obtained.
Dr. Qingyou Han, 62, of West Lafayette, Indiana, avoided prison, but will have to serve 2 years of probation, pay a $25,000 fine and perform 200 hours of community service.
U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon sentenced him Monday.
Han pleaded guilty in October 2019 to a federal count of wire fraud over misrepresentations he made between 2006 and 2014 to the National Science Foundation and the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.
Federal prosecutors said Han claimed he would perform research on how small businesses can more successfully collaborate with universities in areas like industrial metal manufacturing.
The government alleged Han purchased a single-family house and paid off the mortgage on his family home, both in West Lafayette, with grant money and falsely claimed he used the money to rent office space and do research.
The government alleged Han diverted grant money to his family by claiming his teenage and pre-teen children were professional employees of his research business.
The government said in a memo to the court that an investigator for the National Science Foundation accidentally discovered the fraud while looking into whether Han’s “laboratory,” located in a West Lafayette residential subdivision, posed a danger to nearby homes there.
Once the investigator discovered the laboratory was just another house, a criminal investigation began and led to federal charges against Han and his 54-year-old wife, Lu Shao.
Han and Shao have both pleaded guilty. Shao has yet to be sentenced.
The government said Han and Shao’s fraud penalized legitimate researchers competing for the same grants, which are awarded on an “honor system” that assumes applicants are truthfully performing research that will benefit the country.
NSF Inspector General Allison Lerner said Monday, “Today’s sentence serves as a reminder that fraud in the SBIR Program will not be tolerated.”
