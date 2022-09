Purdue University Northwest searching for suspect in sexual assault

HAMMOND — Purdue University Northwest officials are seeking help in identifying a suspect who sexually assaulted a woman Wednesday morning in the Gyte Building of the Hammond campus.

According to a release from the university, a female student entered an elevator alone when the male suspect forced his way into the elevator and committed sexual battery on the female. A witness saw the suspect running away from the elevator and the building.

The suspect is a male 5 feet and 8 inches tall in his early 20s with a thin build and dark complexion. He wore a black T-shirt with white lettering, dark pants and a black mask over his face.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the PNW Police Department at 219-989-2140.