 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pursuit ends in arrest at Merrillville apartment complex, police say
urgent

Pursuit ends in arrest at Merrillville apartment complex, police say

Merrillville arrest

Police investigate after a chase that ended in a Merrillville apartment complex.

 Aaron Ferguson, The Times

MERRILLVILLE — A chase ended in at least one arrest at a Merrillville apartment complex Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Merrillville officers assisted in a pursuit that ended around 2 p.m., confirmed Merrillville Assistant Police Chief Kosta Nuses. 

An aviation unit helicopter was seen flying over the scene as police convened in a parking lot in the 8500 block of McKinley Street in The Lakes at 8201 Apartment Homes.

Join Tristan DeFord, Jami Rieck, and Nancy Zakutanksky on a shift working for Superior Ambulance in Merrillville.

Nuses said another local police agency was investigating a stolen vehicle that was spotted driving in North Lake County, which ended in a chase. 

The investigation is ongoing and limited information was immediately available from local authorities. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: One dead in police-involved shooting in Calumet City, officials say

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts