Pursuit ends in arrest at Merrillville apartment complex, police say

MERRILLVILLE — A chase ended in at least one arrest at a Merrillville apartment complex Tuesday afternoon, police said.
Merrillville officers assisted in a pursuit that ended around 2 p.m., confirmed Merrillville Assistant Police Chief Kosta Nuses.
An aviation unit helicopter was seen flying over the scene as police convened in a parking lot in the 8500 block of McKinley Street in The Lakes at 8201 Apartment Homes.
Nuses said another local police agency was investigating a stolen vehicle that was spotted driving in North Lake County, which ended in a chase.
The investigation is ongoing and limited information was immediately available from local authorities.