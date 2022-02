Pursuit ends in crash with squad, civilian vehicles, police say

GARY — Two officers and two civilians were taken to a hospital following a chase sparked by a stolen vehicle, police said.

At 11:03 a.m. Wednesday police responded to a 911 call reporting an auto theft in the 5100 bock of Broadway in Gary, said Gary Police Department Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

Lake County 911 dispatchers provided a description of the vehicle and its license plate, and as an officer was on his way to the scene, he saw the described vehicle in an alley in the 3500 block of Broadway.

While the officers verified the license plate on the silver 2007 Pontiac G6, the vehicle drove off through a gas station parking lot and headed southbound on Broadway.

Police tried to pull the driver over in the 3700 block of Broadway but the vehicle disregarded the officers, continuing southbound on Broadway, Hamady said.

Once in the 5300 block of Broadway, the driver lost control of the vehicle as he attempted to turn eastbound on 53rd Avenue from Broadway.

The Pontiac then ran into a utility pole on the southeast corner of the intersection. At this time, Hamady said, a second, civilian vehicle was struck that was traveling northbound on Broadway. An officer pursuing the vehicle was involved in the crash as well.

The driver of the stolen vehicle tried to run away from the crash on foot, but he was arrested before he as able to go inside a nearby business.

The officer and a probationary officer were transported to Methodist Northlake by the Gary Fire Department.

The driver of the civilian vehicle, a 33-year-old Portage man, and the passenger, a 34-year-old Gary woman, were also transported to Methodist Northlake for their injuries. Police have not yet released the extent of injuries to those involved.

The suspect, an 18-year-old Gary man and was taken to Lake County Jail.

The Gary Police Department Auto-Theft Division will present charges of auto theft, resisting law enforcement using a vehicle, resisting law enforcement and operating a vehicle while never receiving a license to the Lake County prosecutor's office.

An investigation is ongoing by the Lake County Sheriff's Department.

