Pursuit ends in struggle as couple resist arrest, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — A chase ended in a struggle as a man fled from an officer with a bottle of Hennessy in his hand, police said.

At 2:10 a.m. Friday, an officer was sitting in a squad car at the stop light at 34th Avenue and Broadway in Gary when he saw a silver Ford Taurus speed through a red light, going south on Broadway, according to a report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.

The officer activated his emergency lights and siren, attempting to pull over the vehicle, which continued driving through another red light at 35th Avenue and Broadway, police said. The pursuit went south on Washington Street and then across Ridge Road.

The driver made a U-turn on Washington Street and then parked in the 3800 block of Washington Street in Gary.

The driver got out of his vehicle, holding a bottle of Hennessey cognac in his hand, and walked toward a residence, ignoring the officer’s commands to stop and that he was under arrest, the report said.

As the man tried to enter the doorway of the home, the officer pulled him back. The man attempted to pull away and began yelling for the officer to leave and the officer told him to stop resisting. During the struggle, the officer grabbed the liquor bottle out of the man’s hand and threw it in a nearby parking lot.