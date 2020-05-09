Pursuit ends in struggle as couple resist arrest, police say

GARY — A chase ended in a struggle as a man fled from an officer with a bottle of Hennessy in his hand, police said.
At 2:10 a.m. Friday, an officer was sitting in a squad car at the stop light at 34th Avenue and Broadway in Gary when he saw a silver Ford Taurus speed through a red light, going south on Broadway, according to a report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.
The officer activated his emergency lights and siren, attempting to pull over the vehicle, which continued driving through another red light at 35th Avenue and Broadway, police said. The pursuit went south on Washington Street and then across Ridge Road.
The driver made a U-turn on Washington Street and then parked in the 3800 block of Washington Street in Gary.
The driver got out of his vehicle, holding a bottle of Hennessey cognac in his hand, and walked toward a residence, ignoring the officer’s commands to stop and that he was under arrest, the report said.
As the man tried to enter the doorway of the home, the officer pulled him back. The man attempted to pull away and began yelling for the officer to leave and the officer told him to stop resisting. During the struggle, the officer grabbed the liquor bottle out of the man’s hand and threw it in a nearby parking lot.
The officer then forced the man on the hood of a parked vehicle and radioed for assistance. The man was eventually handcuffed and taken into custody. The officer reported the man's eyes were bloodshot and he had a heavy odor of alcohol on his breath.
At that time, the man’s girlfriend came outside and began yelling at the officer, who told her to go back inside her residence, police said. The woman refused and reached inside her purse, at which time the officer drew his weapon and told her to stop walking toward him, police said.
The woman continued yelling to let the man go and the officer kept the woman at gunpoint as other officers arrived at the scene. Once both Lake County and Gary police arrived, the couple continued to argue with police.
The man and woman were each taken to Lake County Jail. On the way to the jail, the woman continued to be combative, allegedly kicking and spitting at police, so she was transported in a police unit with a cage, the police report said.
The identities of each person is pending criminal charges being filed.
Brian Christopher Taylor
Brian William Ferry
Darius Earl Pickett
Jose Angel Colon
Kenneth Mitchell Jen
Lawrence Howard Fentress III
Scott A. Williams
Victor David Rivera Jr.
Alaina R. Laskarin
Darryl Dewayne Walton
David Edwin Steadman
Marshawn Dante Martin
Rachel Lauren Peabody
Rance Gamal Mitchell
Ronnie Lawrence Jackson III
Roosevelt Bennett
Andrea Vicki Dean
Dameon Keith Pinkins
Jade Ashlee Szypyrka
Jeffrey Wardale Davis
Kali Joy Branchcomb
Oleg V. Fedosov
Robert Charles Hinshaw
Andre J.M. Jackson
Aaron Jacob Collins
Billy Don Borders III
Brandan Dakota Campbell
Brian Andrew Bice
Brian Xavier Celio
Carey Ray Crawford
Gerald Wilson Painter
Gerardo Armenta Gudino
Isaac David Harris
Jordan Tyler Wheeler
Kyle Lamar Hawkins
Arturo Gomez
Eric Anthony Dearing
Kenneth C. Miller
Lindsay Jordan Boston
Manuel M Razo Jr.
Mark Anthony McClom
Marty Allen Sowles
Niemah Christopher Crews
Steven McGruder
Jill Denise Deluna
Lawrence Charles Green
Kristalynn Marie Kallay
Ronald Glenn Kelley III
Hannah Olivia Kinnett
Amber Rose Kowal
Dorian Geovanni Lampton-Funches
Keith L Naide
Latanya Renee Snelling
Stephanie Denise Sturgell
Rory Alphonzo Walker
Steven Robert Webber
Shaquille L. Hughes
Brett Anthony Lewandowski
Cierra Angelique Biffle
David E. Clary
Duane Anthony Quinn
Grant Michael Shaughnessy
Robert A. Racich
Shaquille Lamarr Hughes
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.