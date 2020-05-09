You are the owner of this article.
Pursuit ends in struggle as couple resist arrest, police say
police stock
Times file photo

GARY — A chase ended in a struggle as a man fled from an officer with a bottle of Hennessy in his hand, police said. 

At 2:10 a.m. Friday, an officer was sitting in a squad car at the stop light at 34th Avenue and Broadway in Gary when he saw a silver Ford Taurus speed through a red light, going south on Broadway, according to a report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.

The officer activated his emergency lights and siren, attempting to pull over the vehicle, which continued driving through another red light at 35th Avenue and Broadway, police said. The pursuit went south on Washington Street and then across Ridge Road.

The driver made a U-turn on Washington Street and then parked in the 3800 block of Washington Street in Gary.

The driver got out of his vehicle, holding a bottle of Hennessey cognac in his hand, and walked toward a residence, ignoring the officer’s commands to stop and that he was under arrest, the report said.

As the man tried to enter the doorway of the home, the officer pulled him back. The man attempted to pull away and began yelling for the officer to leave and the officer told him to stop resisting. During the struggle, the officer grabbed the liquor bottle out of the man’s hand and threw it in a nearby parking lot.

The officer then forced the man on the hood of a parked vehicle and radioed for assistance. The man was eventually handcuffed and taken into custody. The officer reported the man's eyes were bloodshot and he had a heavy odor of alcohol on his breath.

At that time, the man’s girlfriend came outside and began yelling at the officer, who told her to go back inside her residence, police said. The woman refused and reached inside her purse, at which time the officer drew his weapon and told her to stop walking toward him, police said.

The woman continued yelling to let the man go and the officer kept the woman at gunpoint as other officers arrived at the scene. Once both Lake County and Gary police arrived, the couple continued to argue with police.

The man and woman were each taken to Lake County Jail. On the way to the jail, the woman continued to be combative, allegedly kicking and spitting at police, so she was transported in a police unit with a cage, the police report said.

The identities of each person is pending criminal charges being filed.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

