LAPORTE — A Rensselaer man who was initially pulled over for speeding now faces numerous criminal charges after a pursuit landed him right outside the LaPorte County Complex, the sheriff's office said Saturday.

Around 2:05 a.m., a deputy watched Christopher Rodriquez, 31, drive 18 mph over the speed limit on a stretch of U.S. 20 west of Fail Road. When the deputy tried to initiate a traffic stop near Wilhelm Road, Rodriquez continued to drive, LaPorte County Sheriff Capt. Derek Allen said.

The deputy pursued Rodriquez's vehicle south on Wilhelm Road and then west on Springville Road. Rodriquez's vehicle cast off the roadway while on a sharp curve near Springville Road and U.S. 20 before eventually making its way back on U.S. 20 and traveling westbound again, Allen said.

Near the intersection of U.S. 20 and U.S. 35, the pursuit was terminated, Allen said. Police observed Rodriquez's vehicle as it entered Interstate 94. At the 39-mile marker, the vehicle conducted a U-turn and began traveling eastbound on I-94. When the vehicle exited onto U.S. 20, the pursuit resumed.

Rodriquez's vehicle fled westbound before turning south onto U.S. 35. At the intersection of U.S. 35 and Johnson Road, the fleeing vehicle struck a set of tire deflation devices that had been deployed by City of LaPorte Police Department officers, Allen said.

The vehicle crashed onto railroad tracks near Perry Street, and Rodriquez fled on foot. Allen said his flight led him to the doors of the LaPorte County Complex, where the sheriff's office and LaPorte County Jail are located. A Michigan City police K-9 apprehended Rodriquez.

Rodriquez faces felony charges for possession of methamphetamine, unlawful carrying of a handgun, resisting law enforcement, and misdemeanor charges for aggressive driving and resisting law enforcement. He is being held at the LaPorte County Jail.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail Roland Wilcoxon Bryley Langford Michael Lopez Jacqueline Wajd Jordan Nixon Kyren Perry-Jones Demetrius Roberson Lindsey Joseph Daniel New Jr. Lamar Frazier James Glanders Deontrey Thomas Andrew Allen Aaron Head Tramaine Allison Alonzo Evans Matthew Czarnecki Breanne Smith