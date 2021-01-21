 Skip to main content
Pursuit ends with Cadillac crashing into house, police say
GARY — A chase ended with a Cadillac crashing into a Gary home late Thursday. 

At 9:17 p.m. Gary Multi-Agency Gang Unit police stopped a red Cadillac at 19th Avenue and Noble Street, said Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady. 

Gary police Lt. Thomas Pawlak said the unit was responding to shots fired in the area and stopped the Cadillac during the investigation.

The driver, a 29-year-old man, fled the traffic stop and led chase east on 19th Avenue to Harrison Street, and then headed southbound.

The man then lost control of the Cadillac and crashed into a home in the 1900 block of Harrison Street, Pawlak said. The vehicle crashed into the corner of the brick home and no residents were harmed. 

The driver tried to flee on foot but police captured him. 

He had no serious injuries but complained of leg pain and was taken to a local hospital in police custody. 

Police searched the car and found narcotics inside, Hamady said. Criminal charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing. 

