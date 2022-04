Pursuit ends with crash at Crown Point Dog Park, K-9 apprehension, sheriff says

CROWN POINT — After crashing through two fences at the Crown Point Dog Park, the fleeing driver was apprehended with the help of a police dog after he continued to resist arrest, police said.

The incident was sparked while Lake County Sheriff’s Department Special Operations Unit officers were conducting an enforcement regarding illegal purchases of firearms on Sunday, said Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr.

Police presented several charges against the 21-year-old Indianapolis man who was driving the vehicle, including resisting in a vehicle, criminal recklessness, possessing a pistol without a permit and dealing marijuana.

At 1:15 p.m. an officer attempted to pull over a driver who was seen turning without using a turn signal near Greenwood Avenue and Main Street. However, the driver refused to stop and sped up, leading chase through Crown Point.

The fleeing vehicle then spun out near Marimar Court and Pettibone Street and came to a stop in a residential yard in the 200 block of East Elizabeth Place, police said.

After the officer told the car's occupants to exit the vehicle, the driver again sped away, traveling north with many members of the Lake County High Crimes Unit in chase.

The driver disregarded a traffic signal at Main Street and East Joliet Street and crashed through two fences at the Crown Point Dog Park, Martinez said. With a third fence and Crown Point police blocking the vehicle in, the pursuit ended at the park.

When Lake County officer tried to arrest the man and woman in the vehicle, the man resisted police and a Lake County Sheriff's detective deployed a police dog to help apprehend the man, Martinez said.

Police searched the area and found a handgun near where the chase ended.

A wallet with $1,000 cash inside, three 9 mm live ammunition boxes, two baggies containing suspected marijuana, two cigars filled with suspected marijuana and a digital scale.

The man was cleared from the hospital and was booked into Lake County Jail where charges are pending. His name has not yet been released by authorities.

The passenger, a 21-year-old woman from Indianapolis, was released at the scene.

The dog park was temporarily closed after the wreck but reopened Monday morning with temporary repairs in place, said Mary Freda, communications/media manager for the City of Crown Point.

No patrons of the dog park human or canine, were injured, she said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.