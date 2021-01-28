 Skip to main content
Pursuit from Winfield ends with driver's surrender in Merrillville, police say
Pursuit from Winfield ends with driver's surrender in Merrillville, police say

MERRILLVILLE — A driver surrendered himself to police at a Planet Fitness parking lot after leading them on a chase that started late Wednesday in Winfield after an attempted traffic stop, an official said.

The driver, a 38-year-old Winfield man, was allegedly driving over 70 mph in a 40-mph zone when an officer tried to stop him about 9:45 p.m. in the area of Colorado Street and East 109th Avenue, said Town Marshal Dan Ball.

Winfield police chased the driver for about 10 to 12 minutes, with Lake County sheriff's police joining in at one point. He eventually led officers to the gym parking lot on East 81st Avenue, surrendered and was arrested without incident, Ball said.

No one was injured during the chase, Ball said.

Ball said the pursuit was relatively calm compared to others that have occurred recently across Lake County.

Winfield police will present charges of reckless driving and resisting law enforcement against the driver, Ball said.

