Pursuit leads to recovery of illegal firearms from suspect's vehicle, sheriff says

Lake County apprehends suspect in illegal firearm purchase after pursuit The suspect, who is believed to be a convicted felon, is being held at a Cook County facility, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said.

GARY — Police led a pursuit up the Indiana Toll Road of a suspect who illegally purchased firearms at a gun show, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said Saturday.

Officers with the Lake County Sheriff’s Department received information regarding an illegal firearms purchase at the Lake County Fairgrounds. Around 1:30 p.m., officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the suspected vehicle, but the driver failed to stop, Martinez said.

Police chased the suspect until he was stopped by officers in the area of 77th Street and Avalon Avenue in Chicago. From there, he attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended by police, Martinez said.

Martinez said several firearms were recovered in the suspect's vehicle, a black Infinity sedan.

The individual is suspected to be a convicted felon from Illinois, Martinez said. He is being held at a Cook County holding facility.

“I am extremely proud of the men and women who exhibit relentless dedication to apprehending suspects like this one," Martinez said. "We are committed to aggressively going after criminals illegally purchasing firearms from gun shows in Lake County.”