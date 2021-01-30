Pursuit of 5 stolen vehicles on I-65 ends in arrest of 3, sheriff says

LAKE COUNTY — Officers from several departments teamed up in a pursuit of five stolen vehicles that ended in the arrest of three Illinois residents, the sheriff said.

“I have been monitoring the spike in armed carjackings in Chicago and surrounding suburbs," Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said. "The Lake County Sheriff’s Department is committed to apprehending these dangerous suspects and bringing them to justice."

Early Saturday morning Martinez, several Lake County officers, Indiana State Police and police from three other jurisdictions assisted in the pursuit.

Around 4 a.m. ISP and Jasper County sheriff's police were chasing five stolen vehicles driving north on Interstate 65 near Lowell. A patrolling Lake County officer at I-65 and U.S. 231 joined the pursuit when he noticed several vehicles speeding at more than 130 mph.

Once the officer approached the area of I-65 and U.S. 30, he saw a man get out of a SUV and try to flee on foot in the roadway. The man ran and vanished between vehicles stuck in traffic.

The officer then saw another suspect vehicle in the pursuit exit to U.S. 30 and turn north on Colorado Street in Hobart. A man jumped out of a vehicle in the 7300 block of Colorado Street, running west between houses, police said.

