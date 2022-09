Pursuit of stolen vehicle ends in arrest of Illinois man, police say

STOCK Police - Munster (copy) Munster police arrested James Alphonso Brown, 22, after a pursuit Wednesday night.

MUNSTER — A Wednesday night pursuit ended in the retrieval of a stolen vehicle and the arrest of an Illinois man, police say.

Around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, an officer from the Munster Police Department was on his way to assist the Gary Police Department with another pursuit when he saw a black Kia vehicle crash into two other cars on Ridge Road and Indianapolis Boulevard, according to Munster police Chief Steve Scheckel.

The officer pursued the car to a Meijer store on Indianapolis Boulevard in Highland, Scheckel said. Three individuals tried to flee on foot before they were caught.

The two juveniles in the vehicle were released to their parents. James Alphonso Brown, 22, of Riverdale, Illinois, was arrested for auto theft, resisting law enforcement and leaving the scene of a crash, according to arrest reports.