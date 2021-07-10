 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Passenger in suspect vehicle dies after crash in St. John, police say
breaking urgent

UPDATE: Passenger in suspect vehicle dies after crash in St. John, police say

ST. JOHN — The passenger in a fleeing vehicle has died after the driver crashed in St. John while leading a pursuit, police say. 

The Saturday morning chase began in Crown Point and ultimately ended with the suspect driver crashing into another car and knocking into a tree before coming to a stop in a ditch, authorities said.

The male driver was taken into custody in the 9500 block of 93rd Avenue. He was later transported to a Chicago-area hospital and his current condition is unknown. 

A female passenger in the suspect vehicle was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, but died from her injuries Saturday afternoon, police said. 

Neither of their identities have been released yet by officials.  

The driver in the other vehicle was also transported to an area hospital with injuries, though the extent of them was not immediately clear, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said.

Lake County Sheriff's Department officers started pursuing the suspect vehicle, a white Honda Civic, after discovering it around 11 a.m. on 129th Avenue in Crown Point. The vehicle had fictitious license plates and was reported stolen out of Chicago Friday, Martinez Jr. said.

The suspect fled northbound and then turned west on 93rd Avenue at Blaine Street. The suspect continued at a high rate of speed.

The suspect vehicle lost control at an 'S' curve in the 9500 block of 93rd Avenue. The driver struck another motorist, then struck a tree and finally crashed into a ditch, Martinez Jr. said.

