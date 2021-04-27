 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pursuit suspect was driving over 100 mph before he fled police, official says
alert urgent

Pursuit suspect was driving over 100 mph before he fled police, official says

Indy Blvd crash

North and southbound lanes of Indianapolis Boulevard were temporarily shut down Saturday night after a crash as the vehicle was towed from the scene. 

 Jeff Dildine,The Times

HIGHLAND — A driver arrested after a pursuit Saturday that ended with a crash was traveling about 103 mph in a 55 mph zone when police tried to conduct a traffic stop on his vehicle, an official said.

The 21-year-old Glenwood man faces charges of reckless driving and resisting law enforcement after he allegedly led police on two separate chases from Interstate 80 to Kennedy Ave and 45th Street, said St. John police spokesman Roger Patz.

Several Lake County police agencies, including St. John police, were conducting saturation patrols as part of an anti-auto theft task force when a town officer in an unmarked vehicle spotted the man speed by in a silver Nissan about 8:15 p.m. on I-80, Patz said.

The officer tried to stop the driver, but he didn't pull over and instead exited southbound onto Kennedy Avenue. The pursuit was terminated because the officer couldn't exit the interstate safely at the time due to traffic, police said.

See a day in the life of Michigan City Police Officer Brian Wright in the latest Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops installment.

About 15 minutes later Lake County sheriff's officers found the vehicle driving with no headlights on Kennedy Avenue. The vehicle fled a second time after police activated their emergency lights to make a traffic stop.

The driver continued south on Kennedy Avenue and squad cars attempted but were unsuccessful in maneuvering to stop the vehicle. The driver eventually crashed into another vehicle at Indianapolis Boulevard and 45th Street and was subsequently arrested.

No one was injured in the crash, police said.

Several squad cars, firetrucks and an ambulance converged at the site of the crash. A wrecked silver passenger vehicle with heavy front end damage and a red minivan with damage to the driver's side door were seen.

North and southbound lanes of Indianapolis Boulevard were temporarily shut down near the crash.

Staff Writer Anna Ortiz contributed to this report.

See a day in the life of Michigan City Police Officer Brian Wright in the latest Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops installment.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Atlanta police pull driver from burning car

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts