Pursuit suspect was driving over 100 mph before he fled police, official says

HIGHLAND — A driver arrested after a pursuit Saturday that ended with a crash was traveling about 103 mph in a 55 mph zone when police tried to conduct a traffic stop on his vehicle, an official said.

The 21-year-old Glenwood man faces charges of reckless driving and resisting law enforcement after he allegedly led police on two separate chases from Interstate 80 to Kennedy Ave and 45th Street, said St. John police spokesman Roger Patz.

Several Lake County police agencies, including St. John police, were conducting saturation patrols as part of an anti-auto theft task force when a town officer in an unmarked vehicle spotted the man speed by in a silver Nissan about 8:15 p.m. on I-80, Patz said.

The officer tried to stop the driver, but he didn't pull over and instead exited southbound onto Kennedy Avenue. The pursuit was terminated because the officer couldn't exit the interstate safely at the time due to traffic, police said.

About 15 minutes later Lake County sheriff's officers found the vehicle driving with no headlights on Kennedy Avenue. The vehicle fled a second time after police activated their emergency lights to make a traffic stop.