Racial slur spray-painted on Black-owned business, owner says

Coaxum began with an Easy-Bake oven at age 7 and has since dedicated herself to her passion of cooking and baking. Originally from Louisiana, she moved to the Region to play basketball while going to Purdue University Northwest and has lived here ever since.

In summer 2019 she auditioned to compete in season 10 of Master Chef, a popular culinary TV show, and made it to Los Angeles among the top 80 applicants.

“I’m trying to do something great for the community and bring healthy food and new perspectives and offer kids things they can do in the community,” Coaxum said.

Coaxum said she is facing challenges with the city while trying to open 318 Bakery and Café, including zoning issues, but she hopes to be in business at the location soon. At this time, she has a catering business but because of the coronavirus, she has been unable to conduct business as usual.