KOUTS — Town Council President Tim Jones was among those surprised to learn that someone had scaled one of the town's water towers this past weekend and spray painted upside down crosses, 666s and a racial slur.
"It makes me sad that someone would write that nowadays," he said of the tower at 204 S. Maple St. "I just think people should have a little more common sense."
Jones said he is not only offended by the messages left on the tower, but also that someone would do that to property not their own.
"It's public property, stay off of it," he said.
The graffiti, which remained visible Thursday morning from the busy intersection of Ind. 49 and Ind. 8, was discovered Sunday morning, Police Chief James Smith said.
Someone scaled the narrow ladder a couple hundred feet up late Saturday night or during the pre-dawn hours of Sunday, he said. The offensive graffiti was painted on two sides of the tower and joins graffiti painted a couple years ago.
Anyone with information about the graffiti is encouraged to contact the town police department by telephone, email or through Facebook, Smith said.
The vandalism is not only offensive to the community, but will be costly to address, Jones said. An outside firm has to be hired to paint it over and there will be the additional expense of an additive so the paint sticks in this cold weather, he said.
"It's cold outside and paint doesn't like sticking in the cold," Jones said.
This paint job and the addition of a block on the tower ladder to keep trespassers away is going to cost the town $5,000, he said.
The long-term fix of repainting the entire tower and installing fencing around its base to keep people out will add another $15,000 to the cost, Jones said. The town is going to have draw the money from its rainy day fund.
The cold weather is slowing the response, which is why residents continue to see the offensive graffiti nearly a week later, he said.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
Get email notifications on Bob Kasarda daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Bob Kasarda posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.