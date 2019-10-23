CHESTERTON — Officials were saddened to learn part of the Indiana Dunes State Park Pavilion was defaced with racist graffiti sometime last week.
Marty Benson said the markings — "a broad spectrum of offensive symbols and words" — were found inside the pavilion's construction site on the sidewalk, nature center bulletin board, a corner of the building and a contractor’s toolbox Oct. 17.
"We were saddened and disappointed to see it, and do not condone such defacing of state property," said Benson, assistant director of communications at the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
Benson said staff began removing the graffiti Oct. 18 after reporting the incident to the DNR's Division of Law Enforcement, which will handle the ongoing investigation. But it took a couple days for it to disappear completely.
Emails to the DNR's Division of Law Enforcement were not immediately returned Wednesday afternoon.
Dunes Action co-founder Jim Sweeney said Dunes Action — an organization opposed to the present plans for renovations to the pavilion — was disappointed at the act of vandalism, but thankful DNR officials were able to clean it up so quickly.
"My bet is it was just some dumb and bored kids," Sweeney said. "It’s a shame that some people have to deface public property like that."