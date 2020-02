Randolph Street reopening in Winfield in wake of crash, power outage

WINFIELD — Randolph Street was being reopened Thursday morning just north of the Stonegate subdivision in the wake of Wednesday night's crash.

Utility crews could be seen this morning working on the power poles and lines taken out by the crash.

The closure had caused traffic detours all morning and school bus delays Thursday morning.

A vehicle apparently lost control and struck a utility pole in the area the night before Eyewitnesses said the street was covered in black ice.

The incident occurred just south of 117th Avenue.

Residents of the nearby Stonegate subdivision reported power outages in the wake of the crash.

