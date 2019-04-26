{{featured_button_text}}
Aaron Singleton

Aaron Singleton

 Provided, Porter County Sheriff's Department

VALPARAISO — A rape charge was dismissed in a proposed plea agreement for a 41-year-old Gary man, who was at one point in the case unwilling to sign an order prohibiting him from having further contact with the alleged victim.

Aaron Singleton pleaded guilty to a felony count of sexual battery and misdemeanor counts of invasion of privacy and criminal trespassing.

He also pleaded guilty before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary Harper to felony domestic battery and misdemeanor criminal mischief in other cases.

The proposal calls for Singleton to be sentenced to two years behind bars on the sexual battery charge and a year each for the invasion of privacy and criminal trespassing charges, with all terms concurrent with one another, according to court documents.

He is to receive three years for domestic battery with one year suspended for probation and 180 days for criminal mischief, according to the court. These terms are to run consecutive with those from the other case.

Harper took the proposed plea under consideration and will decide June 25 whether to accept it and carry out sentencing.

Singleton is accused in the first case of going to a female acquaintance's home in April 2017, allegedly striking her, taking her cellphone and removing the SIM card and then sexually assaulting her.

Singleton was arrested at the North Porter County Government Complex in Portage after leaving the woman's home, according to a police report.

Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.