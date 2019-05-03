VALPARAISO — A week after rejecting a proposed plea agreement that called for dismissing rape and sexual battery charges, a local judge accepted it Friday after pointing out it had the support of the victim in the case.
Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Rebecca Buitendorp read a short note from the victim saying she would rather not to go court over the matter.
She said after meeting with prosecutors, she was alright with the rape charge being dismissed and said it was the best possible resolution to the case.
Michael Philipp, 53, pleaded guilty before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer to a felony count of battery in return for prosecutors dropping felony charges of rape, sexual battery and criminal confinement.
He was sentenced per the terms of the plea agreement to 2 1/2 years in jail with all but 14 months suspended and the balance spent on formal probation.
Philipp is to attend counseling and have no contact with the victim during his period of probation, Clymer said.
The alleged victim said Philipp showed up at her house shortly before noon Dec. 26 as expected, and she let him into her bedroom to install an Amazon Fire TV Stick on a television, according to police.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Upon completing the job, she said Philipp immediately turned on pornography, sat next to her on the bed and put his hand on her knee, police said. He then forced her to lie on her back and tried to kiss her.
The woman said she told Philipp to stop and said that someone could be coming home from work. But he began removing her clothing and forced her to have sex, according to police.
Philipp reportedly told the woman he was aware she was having problems with her husband and "if she helped him out, he would help her and left the residence," according to the police report.
Defense attorney Bob Harper said in a prepared statement, Philipp "has been incarcerated since his arrest due to his inability to raise bond money. So he and I were both pleased that the plea was accepted and I should note that that the probation officer that prepared the Pre-Sentence Report also recommended the Court accept the plea."
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.