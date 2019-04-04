VALPARAISO — Nearly two years after being accused of rape and sitting at the Porter County Jail, a now-20-year-old Valparaiso man has pleaded guilty to a lesser offense as a result of a change in the alleged victim's story.
Kearis Perry-Jones pleaded guilty Wednesday afternoon to felony counts of criminal confinement and theft, and a misdemeanor charge interfering with the reporting of a crime. He also pleaded guilty to a felony count of intimidation from an earlier offense.
If the proposed plea agreement is accepted May 14 by Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary Harper, Perry-Jones will be released that day from jail, said his defense attorney Mark Chargualaf.
The purported victim in the case claimed she was forced to have sex with Perry-Jones on July 2, 2017 to protect the safety of herself and her boyfriend, according to charging information.
The female and male victims in the case said they went to a residence on South Locust Street at 12:30 p.m, on the day in question to "hang out" with friends the male had not seen since being released from jail, according to court documents.
The male said he fell asleep during the visit and woke up with Perry-Jones and a male juvenile beating him in the chest and face, police said. The pair reportedly had a .45-caliber handgun in the residence.
The male said he lost consciousness due to the beating and the next thing he remembers is having left the apartment with his girlfriend.
The girlfriend said while trying to intervene on behalf of her boyfriend, Perry-Jones and the juvenile said if she did not have sex with them, they would resume beating her boyfriend, police said. She repeatedly refused their requests, but Perry-Jones forced her to engage sexually with him, police said.
Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Mary Ryan said whether because of the lapse of time or whatever, the woman recounted a different version of the story when questioned a month and a half ago.
The change in story resulted in the modified charges as the most appropriate resolution of the case, she said.
Perry-Jones was initially charged with felony counts of rape when compelled by force or imminent threat of force, and robbery resulting in bodily injury, according to court records.
The proposed plea agreement calls for Perry-Jones to receive a total of five years in the confinement case and another year on the intimidation charge dating back to April 27, 2017, Chargualaf said. With time already served and good-time credit, he will have served the full sentence by the May 14 sentencing date.
Perry-Jones was scheduled to go to trial April 15. That trial date will be vacated, attorneys said.
