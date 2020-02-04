Rape charge filed against Valpo man already accused of child molestation

VALPARAISO — A rape charge has been filed against a 41-year-old Valparaiso man already facing accusations of molesting the same female beginning when she was 13, according to Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann.
The new charge against Arliss Burress is based on accusations of ongoing sexual contact, Germann said.
An initial hearing on the rape charge was carried out Tuesday morning before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer.
Burress is scheduled to stand trial April 20 on both counts, with a pretrial hearing April 7, according to the court.
Burress is accused of subjecting the girl to repeated incidents of sexual intercourse for a year beginning when she was 13, according to the original charging documents. The period in question was May 25, 2013, through June 2, 2014.
Burress initially denied any type of sexual activity with the girl, police said. But when a detective suggested the sexual contact might have occurred after the girl reached the age of consent, Burress reportedly said "that he would only commit to the admission of a sexual relationship if he knew it was legal."
He then admitted to having two sexual encounters with the girl and then "maybe more" after she turned 16, police said.
Burress was sent back to jail early last month after DeBoer determined he intentionally reached out to the alleged victim through Facebook in violation of a court order.
Burress was out of jail on bond and pretrial supervision in the case when on Dec. 1 he sent the "wave" through Facebook Messenger, the alleged victim told the court.
He had been ordered by the court to have no contact with the young woman while the case was pending.
Defense attorney Ken Elwood said his client sent the "wave" by mistake, arguing that the "wave" and "unfriend" buttons are next to one another on Facebook Messenger.