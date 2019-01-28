VALPARAISO — Violent crimes, burglaries and thefts hit a five-year low last year throughout unincorporated areas of Porter County, according to the Sheriff's Department.
The category of crimes, which includes murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, simple assault, burglary, theft and vehicle theft, was down nearly 28 percent in 2018, according to police.
The overall crime rate also fell by 14 percent during the same period, police said.
County police said they gained ground in making the roads safer. There was a 40 percent decrease in fatal crashes and a 51 percent increase in drunken driving arrests, police said.
"In 2018, we had a total of 14 officers meet the criteria to attend the Drunk Driving Task Force’s DUI Banquet, where they were honored for their work in keeping our streets safe and removing those driving under the influence, from our roads," Sheriff Dave Reynolds said in a prepared statement.
"The sheriff’s office led the way with a total of 488 overall DUI arrests for all of the agencies in Porter County, as well as having the two leading officers with the most DUI arrests," he said. "We believe this runs in tandem with the 40 percent decrease in fatal crashes in the county."
The Porter County Sheriff's Department also continued with its proactive measures to fight the local heroin problem by expanding its Heroin Overdose Response Team, Reynolds said.
"Our HORT initiative has been extended throughout the Region and is being modeled throughout the state of Indiana," he said.
The department continues to lead the way in school safety, by increasing the number of certified school resource officers to 21, Reynolds said. Another 16 or more will be sent to training in the spring.
The department has officers in Union Township, East Porter County, Boone Township and Portage Township school corporations, he said.
"Our county is one of the fastest-growing in the state of Indiana because people consider, and see, that Porter County is a safe place to work, live and raise a family," Reynolds said.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
Get email notifications on Bob Kasarda daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Bob Kasarda posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.