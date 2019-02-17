LANSING — Faced with life behind bars, Carleous Clay asked a judge for a final day of freedom just moments before his Jan. 11 sentencing for kidnapping, stabbing, raping and setting on fire Diane Pranske.
Pranske, who uses a wheelchair, sat in the same courtroom, listening, her face, chest and body stippled with third-degree burn scars and healing skin grafts — reminders of the brutal attack three and a half years ago.
“I couldn’t believe it,” the Lansing survivor recalled. “He said he hoped I could forgive him. But it didn’t matter to me. I wanted justice. … He got life. I didn’t want him to die. Death would have been too good for him.”
The attack happened in September 2015 after Pranske walked in on Clay burglarizing her home. After Clay drove Pranske to several ATMs to withdrawn funds from her account, the Lansing man tossed Pranske in the trunk of her car and drove 40 minutes from her Lansing home to an abandoned building in Burns Harbor.
There, he raped her in the back seat.
“Then we get out of the car. And I’m just standing there, waiting to see what would happen next,” she said. “All of the sudden, he comes at me and puts his hands around my throat and strangles me until I pass out.”
He then soaked her in lighter fluid, lit her on fire and left her for dead.
“I was out cold,” she said.
Clay, 36, a violent sociopath with a criminal history, and Pranske, a bartender and beloved friend in the community, were complete strangers until randomly crossing paths that day.
Five minutes, 17 seconds
At Clay’s sentencing hearing, prosecutors played surveillance video footage showing Pranske regain consciousness and try to extinguish her body, John Kawalec, Pranske’s life partner and caregiver, said during an interview in his Lansing home Wednesday.
“She was on fire for five minutes and 17 seconds. It was crazy because when he lit her up, that flame was like 12- or 15-feet tall,” Kawalec said. “You could see it from all the way across the street, with the shadowing from the trees and the building. It was incredible. (In court) was the first time we saw the video.”
Pranske said she rolled around in the grass, attempting to snuff out the flames. She then walked a remarkable 1/2-mile trek on foot to a McDonald’s to phone for help — her legs still on fire. There, someone called 911, and Pranske called her boyfriend.
"It was like someone had woken me. No one was there, but it was like I was being pushed. My angels, they pushed me to do what I had to do,” she said.
Kawalec said before emergency workers transported Pranske by ambulance to Loyola University Medical Center's burn unit, he was able to have a moment with her.
"A very painful moment," he read to a packed courtroom at Clay's sentencing Jan. 11. "This was the first time I saw the damage to Diane's face, and it made me sick to my stomach with rage. I gently held her arm, kissed her on the cheek and promised that I would be there for her no matter what happened. I didn't know if I would ever see her alive again."
Long road ahead
On top of enduring nine months of hospitalization and rehab that included countless skin graft surgeries, organ failures and physical therapy sessions, a severely burned Pranske had to relearn basic tasks such as breathing and blinking her eyes.
In the beginning, Kalawec and Pranske were optimistic about the prospects she would regain her eyesight and many of her motor skills.
However, while hospitalized, she suffered a major blow: A facial skin graft surgery led to an infection and high fever that “baked her cerebellum,” Kawalec said.
Cerebellar ataxia is the medical term. It can impair mobility and other bodily functions. Pranske also has permanent nerve damage in her dominant left hand after being stabbed there in the attack.
Though she made substantial progress with occupational and speech therapy, she remains legally blind and in constant pain, unable to regulate her own body temperature well because of the third-degree burns that scarred 30 percent of her body. She can’t brush her teeth or hold things in her hands.
She still cannot walk, eat, drink or go the bathroom without assistance.
‘Life-changing no-brainer’
Life-altering tragedies like this one can easily make or break someone, or tear loved ones apart.
If not for Pranske’s optimism and will to survive, and Kalawec’s commitment to her, the aftermath of Clay’s attack certainly could have shattered them.
The two met in junior high in the mid-1970s, but Kawalec said he could never muster up the courage to ask her on a date because of “Diane’s intimidating beauty and popularity.”
Decades later, during a chance run-in in 2007 at Target in Munster, the two learned they were now divorced with children, and a romance ignited. So when she was attacked, Pranske and Kawalec already were eight years into a loving, committed relationship.
“When I came home, he quit his job and devoted himself to taking care of me,” Pranske said on a recent Wednesday afternoon in their living room, turning in her chair slightly to flash a bright smile in Kalawec’s direction.
They moved into Kalawec’s home on Indiana Avenue, rearranging it so that Pranske slept in her hospital bed on the main floor and Kalawec moved many of his belongings upstairs. The bathroom also was remodeled so that it was wheelchair accessible.
“She would be in a state nursing home otherwise,” he said. “It was a life-changing no-brainer, but of course you don’t know how many ripples deep it goes. It’s been rough.”
In his impact statement that he read to the judge Jan. 11, Kalawec said there were times when he didn’t know if he could continue, but “one smile from Diane immediately put things in perspective, and I carried on.”
'Love wins'
Above Pranske's bedroom door hangs a white sign that reads, “Love Wins.”
“Love Wins” is Pranske’s motto, and the title given to a fundraising committee Pranske’s friends and family created years ago to help offset medical expenses and give support in other ways during her recovery.
Kawalec said they chose that name because Pranske wouldn’t have it any other way. Strangers on social media hounded them to seek revenge, march down the streets and go after the church that housed Clay in the neighborhood through an ex-offender rehabilitation program.
“It’s not their fault. It’s his fault. They tried to help him,” Pranske said. “We had a benefit at my church down the street, and we invited his church to come, and they came. And they cried.”
Despite Clay stripping away many of Pranske’s physical freedoms, her love for life and her friends and family remains. From time to time, she joins Kalawec on his ice fishing trips, outings with friends and trips to the grocery store.
"I look at it this way: I could be a lot worse. It’s not the dream way of being, but I could be so much worse. I’m not gone,” she said.
Attending her attacker's sentencing hearing a month ago was emotionally and physically draining, but Pranske said she mustered the energy to read her impact statement to the courts.
"Although my life has changed and I require 24-hour assistance, you did not ruin it because I was given the best gift of all, the gift of love," Pranske read to a standing ovation. "Know this. You did not win. I am alive. I was able to tell what you did. Love wins."