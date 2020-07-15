Rapist serves half sentence in brutal Valpo slaying, assaults another woman, court records show

Court records in the recent caste indicate Wood has a history of "physical violence, threats and confinement of women, including a case he is currently on probation for."

The document also refers to the 1990 case from Porter County.

Wood was released from prison on Feb. 9, 2018, after serving less than half of the 60-year sentence in the 1990 case, according to the Indiana Department of Correction website.

In that case, Wood, Perry Miller and Miller’s then-19-year-old stepson, William Harmon, all then of LaPorte, were convicted of abducting Christel Helmchen on Nov. 14, 1990, from her overnight job at the former White Hen Pantry store at the southwest corner of Calumet Avenue and Glendale Boulevard in Valparaiso.

The trio took Helmchen to a rural Jackson Township construction site where she was tied to a wall, beaten with a two-by-four, attacked with a tire iron, repeatedly raped and shot in the head.

Harmon said he pulled the trigger at the direction of then 43-year-old Miller, who had been released from prison just two years prior after serving 19 years of a life sentence for rape, kidnapping and sodomy.