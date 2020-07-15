Rapist serves half sentence in brutal Valpo slaying, assaults another woman, court records show

VALPARAISO — About two years after being released from prison for his role in the brutal 1990 abduction, rape and murder of a 19-year-old Valparaiso convenience store clerk, Rodney Wood has pleaded guilty to a sexual assault in neighboring LaPorte County, according to court records.
Wood, 46, is accused of assaulting a woman on April 10, 2019, while showing her a house for rent, court records state.
He was charged a month later with felony counts of attempted rape and sexual battery.
Wood pleaded guilty last month to the sexual battery charge. As part of that plea, the attempted rape charge was dropped, and prosecutors are recommending Wood serve 2½ years in the LaPorte County Jail, according to the proposed plea.
He is ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim during his sentence.
Approval of the proposed plea agreement is up to LaPorte County Superior Court Judge Michael Bergerson, who has scheduled a hearing for July 23, according to online court records.
In the most recent case, the alleged victim told police Wood began looking through a pornographic magazine during the house tour, and a short time after she rebuffed his sexual advances, he exposed himself and pulled her by the hair near his genitals, according to court documents. She managed to flee the area and flagged down a passing vehicle, court records state.
Court records in the recent caste indicate Wood has a history of "physical violence, threats and confinement of women, including a case he is currently on probation for."
The document also refers to the 1990 case from Porter County.
Wood was released from prison on Feb. 9, 2018, after serving less than half of the 60-year sentence in the 1990 case, according to the Indiana Department of Correction website.
In that case, Wood, Perry Miller and Miller’s then-19-year-old stepson, William Harmon, all then of LaPorte, were convicted of abducting Christel Helmchen on Nov. 14, 1990, from her overnight job at the former White Hen Pantry store at the southwest corner of Calumet Avenue and Glendale Boulevard in Valparaiso.
The trio took Helmchen to a rural Jackson Township construction site where she was tied to a wall, beaten with a two-by-four, attacked with a tire iron, repeatedly raped and shot in the head.
Harmon said he pulled the trigger at the direction of then 43-year-old Miller, who had been released from prison just two years prior after serving 19 years of a life sentence for rape, kidnapping and sodomy.
Wood confessed to taking part in the assault and testified against Miller as part of a plea agreement that resulted in a murder and rape conviction and a 60-year prison sentence for Wood. Inmates are eligible to significantly reduce the amount of time actually served in prison with good behavior and participation in various prison programs.
A jury took just five minutes to sentence Miller to death for his role in the 1990 crime, but a federal court later reversed Miller’s conviction and death sentence. He pleaded guilty a month later and was sentenced to 138 years in prison.
Miller is now 72 and remains behind bars, according to the IDOC.
Harmon pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 280 years behind bars.
He is now 49 and has an earliest possible release date of April 27, 2133, according to the IDOC.
