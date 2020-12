Rash of vehicle break-ins, stolen car reported in northwest Munster

MUNSTER — A vehicle was stolen and multiple cars were ransacked in the northwest area of Munster, police said.

Overnight Wednesday through early Thursday police received seven reports of thefts from vehicles or criminal mischief, according to the Munster Police Department. The incidents happened on Broadmoor Avenue, Beacon Place, Belden Place, and Sunnyside Avenue.

In addition, a vehicle was reported stolen from the 300 block of Beverly Place but was later found abandoned in the 300 block of Broadmoor Avenue, police said. The vehicle was undamaged and returned to the owner.

Police said most of the vehicles that were ransacked were left unlocked, while two of them had windows smashed out but no items taken.

Munster officers reminded residents to lock their vehicles and to remove valuables from cars. Anyone who sees suspicious activity should report it immediately by calling 911.

