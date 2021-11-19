Reactions to Kyle Rittenhouse acquittal span the nation’s divide

"I didn’t watch a lot of the case, so I trust in the jury to come to the right verdict," Lake said. "People on the left think it is an injustice. People on the right don’t. You’d like to think we could have a civil discussion about these issues, but we’ve become a nation of almost tribal politics where people overreact."

Sheriff John T. Boyd of LaPorte County noted that trial spectators don't know everything that occurred in connection with the proceedings and he said people should respect the criminal justice system.

"Sometimes we disagree with a verdict, but that can't be the cause for going out and causing violence," Boyd said.

"Our country gives us certain freedoms and restrictions on the use of firearms. We have to behave responsibly and not try to resolve our dispute with a gun. Guns tend to escalate differences and often someone can get hurt, someone innocent, could get hurt."

Melton said he's considering filing legislation when the Indiana General Assembly convenes in January "to further address some of the pervasive issues in our state's criminal justice system," and Melton will urge his Republican colleagues to support his proposals.