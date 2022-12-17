'Reallocating our resources': Dismantlement of Lake County Metro Homicide Unit aimed at curbing crime, sheriff says

LAKE COUNTY — Changes to the Lake County Metro Homicide Unit are coming in 2023, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. announced Wednesday.

Three detectives on the unit will be reassigned as part of the department's efforts to address staffing shortages, Martinez said. Population growth in south Lake County and multiple officers off duty on medical leave or military duty have impacted staffing.

"We are reallocating our resources and transferring many officers throughout the department as we begin a more proactive approach to fighting crime," Martinez said in a Facebook post.

The Gary Police Department and the Lake County Sheriff's Department created the unit in 2015 to curb violent crime in the city. A team of six detectives devoted time and resources to specifically investigating Gary homicides.

"While my primary concern is maintaining staffing levels at the sheriff’s department so we can effectively serve all of Lake County, I want the people of Gary to understand we are not abandoning them," Martinez said.

Martinez said the Crime Scene Investigation teams will continue to process evidence from crime scenes in Gary. He said officials with the High Crimes Unit, Drug Task Force, Narcotics, Auto Theft and Detective Bureau will continue to investigate homicides in Gary, where he said much of Lake County's resources are directed.

"We will continue to cooperate with the Gary Police Department and provide a wealth of resources as they work to solve Gary homicide cases," Martinez said.

Three of the six detectives who worked with the homicide unit are part of the Gary Police Department and will continue to work on investigating Gary homicides, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

"Gary homicides and gun violence have always been our number one, fatal and nonfatal," Hamady said. "We're losing some manpower, losing some resources, but CSI will still assist with homicides."

As part of the creation of the unit, a prosecutor from the Lake County prosecutor's office was assigned to assist detectives with homicide investigations. Hamady said the prosecutor's office will remain partnered with Gary police's homicide detectives and continue to work with them on cases.

"I want people to know investigations aren’t going to change," Hamady said. "We have competent, very well-experienced investigators on this."

The largest burden, Hamady said, will be on the staff. Detectives might not have as much time to focus on smaller crimes, such as misdemeanors, which he said will fall on patrol officers instead of the bureau. Gary police will move their staff around to replace the three county investigators. He said other officers who have previously assisted on homicides might rotate through investigations. The new structure should appear more clear in the upcoming weeks.

"We're going to keep our efforts going and keep moving forward," Hamady said.