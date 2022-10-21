Reckless homicide charge sought against 17-year-old girl in last week's fatal Porter County shooting

VALPARAISO — The juvenile equivalent of criminal charges were filed Friday against a 17-year-old Shorewood Forest girl accused of shooting and killing an 18-year-old man a week ago.
The "petition alleging delinquency" accuses the teen of committing felony counts of reckless homicide and criminal recklessness.
The accusations are that on Oct. 14, the teen pointed another person's handgun at the head of Andrew Lenahan and shot him, resulting in Lenahan's death, the petition reads.
The gun was described in the document as a black Glock model 45 9 mm pistol.
"It is in the best interest of the child and/or the public that the delinquency petition be filed," Deputy Prosecutor John Shanahan wrote.
An initial hearing is scheduled for Monday afternoon in juvenile court, officials said.
Attorney Ken Elwood, who has been hired to defend the girl, said, "I am just looking forward to all the facts coming out. I am confident in my client's innocence."
The Times is not publishing the name of the accused juvenile at this time.
Porter County police said they were called out around 10:15 p.m. Oct. 14 to the 600 block of West County Road 100 North in Union Township in response to reports of shots fired.
"Upon arrival, officers located a male subject deceased from a gunshot wound," said police Sgt. Benjamin McFalls.
"The suspect in the case, a female juvenile, was located and taken into custody without incident a short time later," McFalls said.
A hearing was held Monday in juvenile court to determine whether to continue holding the teen, officials had said. The outcome of the hearing is confidential, but officials have said the filing of the delinquency petition begins to open up the case to the public.
Andrew's mother, Tabitha Lenahan, a Gary native who now lives in Savannah, Georgia,
told The Times earlier this week that Andrew had moved to the Region in July to pursue a career in pipefitting and welding.
"Anything he set his mind to, he did it," she said.
She said Andrew loved telling jokes, cooking, playing football and paintball, and was a hunter.
"He was an active kid," John Lenahan said of his son. "He enjoyed life."
Following the deadly shooting, McFalls said, "This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety. Please keep the family of the deceased subject in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."
Andrew leaves behind two siblings, Gavin, 19 and Irelyn, 13, the parents said.
The family is planning to host a local viewing in the near future once details are worked out.
